Pay Drops for Top Execs at Fox Corp.

Compensation for the top executives at Fox for 2020 fell, according to a proxy filing with the SEC.

Rupert Murdoch (Image credit: Eva Rinaldi and used under a CC BY-SA 2.0 license)

Chairman Rupert Murdoch received $34 million, down 20% from $42.2 million in fiscal 2019. His pay includes salary of $4.2 million, stock awards of $5.7 million, option awards of $1.8 million and incentive compensation of $8.5 million. The change in value of Murdoch’s pension and deferred earnings was $13.7 million.

CEO Lachlan Murdoch’s compensation was $ 29.2 million, down 31% from $42.1 million in fiscal 2019. His pay included $2.5 million in salary, $8.9 million in stock awards, $2.8 million in option awards and incentive plan compensation of $7.5 million. The change in value of his pension and deferred compensation was $5.7 million.

COO John Nallen’s compensation dropped to $13 million from $20.9 million.

At the onset of the pandemic, Fox's top execs volunteered to give up 100% of their salaries from May 1 to Sept. 30. In total they gave up $2.3 million.