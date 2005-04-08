'Pay' Day for Sony's Mosko

Looking to streamline its TV operations, Sony Pictures Entertainment is adding domestic pay TV to the responsibilities of Sony Pictures Television president Steve Mosko, who already heads domestic TV production and distribution for network, cable and syndication.

Previously, pay TV had been tucked into the international unit, which is headed by Michael Grindon, president of Sony Pictures Television International. Grindon will continue to oversee all international business.

Mosko, who signed on for a new four-year contract, says the move is an example of new Sony Chairman and CEO Howard Stringer’s call for increased collaboration between units. “We are going to see more groups working closely together with electronics and other areas,” Mosko said.

