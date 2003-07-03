PaxTV: Dove still has wings

Pax TV has been keeping a low profile of late, with no appearances at the upfronts in New York and no presentation -- other than a Saturday luncheon --

planned for the press tour coming up in Hollywood in two weeks.

Owner Bud Paxson has made no secret of his willingness to sell some or all of

his stations, pointing to their increasing attractiveness in a deregulated

market.

That has left some to ponder the fate of his netlet.

But a network spokeswoman said it’s business as usual at PaxTV, with its

schedule filled seven nights per week.

"Our programming department is functioning as much as it ever was," spokeswoman Nancy Udell said.

Still, the effort to keep costs down is evident, and PaxTV has no plans for

any new original series.

That’s not to say that the network is through with original series for good, Udell said.

Currently, the only Pax TV night with original series is Sunday, with

Candid Camera at 7 p.m., Doc at 8 p.m., Sue Thomas: FB Eye at 9 p.m.

and It’s a Miracle at 10 p.m.

The network will stop repurposing those originals on other nights come fall

and instead strip syndicated shows America’s Funniest Home Videos,

Early Edition and Diagnosis: Murder in prime time at least Monday

through Thursday.

Friday nights, PaxTV will air Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.-randed movies, and Saturdays will be the

home of original Pax TV movies, including several based on the books of Mary

Higgins Clark.

The balance of Pax TV’s programming time is filled by syndicated and paid

programming.