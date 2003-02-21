Paxson's Fresno deal sweet
It looks like Paxson Communications Corp. wound up making a pretty penny on the sale of KPXF-TV
Fresno, Calif., to Univision Communications Inc.
The $35 million deal got the Federal Communications Commission's OK Friday.
Paxson only paid $8 million for the station in 1998, which works out to a 340
percent return.
Paxson is in the process of selling off some "noncore" TV assets to raise its
liquidity to the tune of about $100 million.
