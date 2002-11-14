Paxson sells more sticks

Corporate Media Consultants Group has agreed to buy Paxson Communications Corp.'s

WMPX-TV Portland-Auburn, Maine, DMA No. 76, and WPXO-TV St. Croix, U.S. Virgin

Islands. The aggregate cash price is $10 million.

"With this transaction, as well as other recently announced or completed

station sales, including our Merrimack, N.H., station," chairman Lowell

"Bud" Paxson said, "we will have raised $71 million in liquidity."

Paxson indicated that there were other deals in the works that "will allow us to

exceed our previously announced goal of raising $100 million in liquidity

through the sale of noncore television stations."

In its third-quarter conference call Wednesday, Paxson said gross revenues

increased 6.4 percent to $77.1 million compared with

$72.5 million for the comparable period last year.

Net revenues for third-quarter 2002 increased 6.9 percent to $66.3 million

compared with $62 million for the comparable period last year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the third quarter of 2002 was negative $1.4 million compared with

positive $2.5 million for third-quarter 2001.