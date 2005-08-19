Paxson Schedules College Football

CSTV has announced a partnership with Paxson Communications' “I” network that will put the college sports network’s football programming on the broadcaster’s Saturday night program schedule.

The four-hour Football Nation on I will air live on Saturdays at 6 p.m. starting Oct. 1. The program will run through late November.

The program will feature profiles, human interest stories and college games.

Paxson Communications President and COO Dean Goodman said the deal was part of the rebranded network’s efforts to expand program offerings and provide a distribution platform for independent production outlets.

Brian Bedol, CSTV’s CEO, said the show “further establishes CSTV’s direct connection for millions of college football fans across yet another media platform.”

CSTV is a 24/7 cable sports network, often found on digital sports tiers, that reaches about 10 million subscribers in the U.S.

The game schedule for Football Nation on I is as follows:

10/1—Gulf Coast Classic (Alabama St. vs. Southern)

10/8—Houston @ Tulane

10/15—UAB @ Marshall

10/22—Marshall @ UTEP

10/29—UTEP @ Rice

11/5—Houston @ Central Florida

11/12—SMU @ Houston

11/19—UAB @ UTEP

11/26—Marshall @ Memphis