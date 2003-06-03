Paxson to NBC: Show some green

It's put up or shut time. Those weren't his exact words, but that was the

message from Bud Paxson, chairman of Paxson Communications Corp., to the company's

one-third owner, NBC.

That advice came in the form of comments Paxson made Monday in the wake of

the Federal Communications Commission's deregulation ruling.

"Publicly, NBC has continually said that were the rules to change, they would

think about finishing their acquisition of us," Paxson told Broadcasting &

Cable Monday. "Well, now the rules have changed, and if their decision is to

move forward, great. And if they don't, I think today's FCC actions have raised

the value of our company and created lots of buyers, perhaps for the whole

company."

And certainly for many of the company's 60 TV stations, he added.

And what of the Pax TV network? If there is a buyer for the company, "of

course, the buyer could do what he wants," Paxson said.

"But if we were to sell off stations," he continued, "we would have the

opportunity to consider just going to the cable model. I'm not saying that's our

plan, but it's an opportunity."

Paxson said that if NBC bought the other two-thirds of Paxson, as both

station groups are currently configured, the merged entity would reach 46.2% of

the country, or only 1.2% above the new national ownership cap. All NBC has to

do to make the deal work is not buy one of the two "triopoly" markets involved,

Los Angeles or Chicago, he added.

Paxson said he's been taking lots of calls from interested station buyers

lately. "I don't think there's been one of our stations that somebody hasn't

called about."

Paxson said the company was valued by an outside appraiser in April at $2.9

billion, up from $1.7 billion in 2000.

The ruling clearly has bumped that value higher, Paxson said, adding that he

firmly believes the rules will go into effect as reported despite threatened lawsuits.

Responding to Paxson's remarks, an NBC spokesperson said, "We have never

viewed regulatory constraints as an issue in our relationship with Paxson. While

today's rulings could theoretically make an NBC-Paxson combination more

feasible, we need to assess the overall strategic merits of a Paxson

acquisition."