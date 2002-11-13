Paxson halves regional VP ranks

Paxson Communications Corp. has let go three of its six regional vice presidents,

saying it is realigning management to cut costs and eliminate duplication.

Atlanta-based Scott Jolles, Chicago-based Michael Ricks and New York-based

Ken Gelb were all given notice last week, with their responsibilities brought

into Paxson's affiliate-relations department. The company said its joint sales

agreements across the country have allowed it to streamline management.

Paxson last month also told employees in its Studio City, Calif., offices that it

was relocating the production and promotion operations to its West Palm Beach,

Fla., headquarters. Some of that 50-person staff is expected to relocate, but

the company could not say how many.

Paxson's conference call on third-quarter earnings is scheduled for Wednesday

afternoon.