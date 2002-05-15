Paxson expects summer NBC decision

Paxson Communications Corp. chairman Bud Paxson expects a decision on its

arbitration complaint against NBC sometime this summer.

Speaking with reporters after Pax TV's upfront presentation in New York

Wednesday morning, Paxson said his company has presented its case in the

hearing, which convened in April under the auspice of the American Arbitration

Association.

But the arbitrator had a family emergency before NBC could present its side.

That's now scheduled for late June, with rebuttals and closing arguments likely

to happen in July, followed by a decision around mid-August, according to

Paxson.

Paxson said he and the network have had 'no discussions' about settling the

dispute outside of the arbitration framework.

He argued that NBC violated the terms of their strategic alliance by

acquiring Telemundo Communications Group Inc. That acquisition created barriers

to NBC buying the two-thirds of Paxson it doesn't own and, thus, violated the

Pax-NBC strategic pact, Paxson argued.

That's because under current government ownership regulations, the Telemundo

deal would preclude NBC from completing a deal to buy the rest of

Paxson.