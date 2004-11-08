Paxson Delays Earnings
In a move that's never a good sign, Paxson Communications Corp. delayed the release of its third-quarter earnings report, but it didn't detail the problem.
The company had scheduled the release and a conference call with investors for Monday afternoon. The broadcaster said only that it needed additional time necessary to "valuate certain non-cash issues related to its third-quarter 2004 financial results."
