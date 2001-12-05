Paxson board now NBC-free

According to Paxson Communications Corp., the last two NBC-appointed

members of its board of directors have resigned.

Ed Wilson, president of NBC Enterprises, and Keith Turner, president, ad

sales and marketing of NBC, joined NBC-named board member Brandon Burgess, who

resigned Nov. 2.

The most recent resignations followed Paxson's attempt to block the

NBC/Telemundo Communications Group Inc. merger, arguing in part that the

NBC-appointed board members exerted undue control over their company.

NBC said its three members acted properly and, when they became an issue, NBC

offered to have them all resign.

But, an NBC attorney said, Paxson refused that offer.

Chairman Lowell 'Bud' Paxson said of the resignations: 'While we were given

no express reason for these resignations, it appears obvious that NBC's legal

review of this matter has concluded that they have some exposure under FCC

[Federal Communications Commission] rules and guidelines for wrongfully

influencing and controlling the NBC-named directors on Paxson's board.'

NBC responded in a statement:

'We offered in the past to have the NBC

employees resign from the board and Paxson had rejected that offer. Now, that

Paxson is leveling accusations against NBC, it's obviously inappropriate for

these employees to sit on the Paxson board. The fact that Paxson is making their

resignations into an issue is ironic.'