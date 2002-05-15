Pax unveils fresh fall fare
There will be lots of fresh new programming on Pax TV next season, including a slew of
made-for-TV movies on Friday and Saturday nights and four new one-hour
dramas.
Pax unveiled its new fall schedule to advertisers in New York Wednesday
morning.
In addition, Pax is launching three new daytime strips, including new versions
of Beat the Clock and Family Feud and a Martha Stewart-type show
called Right at Home with Susan Crenshaw.
Pax will air off-syndication Feud episodes hosted by Louie Anderson to
start, but starting in 2003, it will do original episodes with a new host.
Here's the prime time rundown:
Sunday:
Candid Camera returns at 7 p.m., followed by the returning Doc. At 9 p.m., a
new drama called Lip Service, based on the true story of a deaf female
FBI agent.
Monday:
A new action/adventure drama, Young Blades, about the
next generation of Musketeers. A new medical drama will air at 9 p.m., Body &
Soul, starring Peter Strauss. Diagnosis: Murder remains
stripped Monday through Thursday at 10 p.m.
Tuesday:
Tuesday kicks off with Touched by an Angel, followed by new drama
Just Cause, about a framed housewife who does time, gets a law degree and
fights for underdogs. Richard Thomas co-stars.
Wednesday:
Candid Camera will also get things going on Wednesday at 8 p.m.,
followed by Touched by an Angel.
Thursday:
It's a Miracle (hosted by Thomas and also stripped at 11 p.m.) returns
to start Thursday, followed by Touched at 9 p.m.
Friday:
Original made-fors will be the formula for Friday Family Flix from 8 p.m.
to 10 p.m., followed by the return of The Weakest Link, the quiz show that
Pax developed and shared with NBC (the Peacock Web canceled the series for next
fall). Pax will air the Anne Robinson-hosted episodes that haven't yet aired on
the network, but it won't continue production on the series beyond next
fall.
Saturday:
A repurposed Lip Service will get Saturday going at 8 p.m., followed by the
Saturday Mystery Movie from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. The mystery movies will be
based on novels by Mary Higgins Clark and Robin Cook.
