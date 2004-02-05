Pax TV: You Can Hurry Love

Pax TV has begun production on Speed Dating, a reality show in which a pool of eighteen possible paramours are winnowed to two in a matter of minutes. Pax’s new take on relationship reality is scheduled for a March 2004 launch.

"This televised version of speed dating taps into an exciting new trend that is a perfect fit for the unscripted reality category," said Pax TV President Bill Scott. The show is from En Pea Productions.