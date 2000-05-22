Pax TV says it has hooked up with a second non-owned NBC affiliate in a local-programming and joint sales venture.

The arrangement covers two Granite Broadcasting stations, including NBC affiliate KSEE(TV) Fresno and KNTV(TV) San Jose, Calif., the latter set to become the NBC affiliate for the San Francisco-San Jose market in January 2002. Not covered under the agreement are Granite's two other NBC affiliates, WEEK-TV Peoria-Bloomington, Ill., and KBJR-TV Duluth-Superior, Wis. Pax does not own a station in either market. Under the agreement, the Granite stations will sell and market the local Pax stations and provide them with local news and programming. Both deals are effective immediately