Pax TV racks two joint sales pacts

Add Grand Rapids and Norfolk to Pax TV's growing list of markets where its affiliates have Joint Sales Agreements. Pax has made a deal with LIN Television to set up JSA's with their NBC affiliates WOOD-TV Grand Rapids, Mich., and WAVY-TV, Norfolk, Va. Both stations will supply the local Pax stations with sales and marketing infrastructure as well as re-purposed local newscasts. Pax now has JSA's with 50 of its 61 stations in the U.S. - Joe Schlosser