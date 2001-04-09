Pax signs three Post-Newsweek JSAs
Pax TV is at it again with those joint sales agreements.
Pax has signed three more JSAs, all with Post-Newsweek TV stations. WDIV-TV
Detroit, KPRC-TV Houston and WJXT-TV Jacksonville (Fla.) have all signed on with
Pax, and they will provide sales and marketing infrastructure for Pax affiliates
in their markets. The Post-Newsweek stations will also give the Pax stations
repurposed newscasts.
Pax now has 50 JSAs throughout the country.
