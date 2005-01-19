Pax Sharpens Blades

Pax TV is looking to hone the edge on its new series, Young Blades, with the addition of crooner cast member Sheenah Easton and ex-Nanny co-star Charles Shaughnessy.

The prime time series debuts Jan. 23 at 8-9, featuring veterans Bruce Boxleitner and Michael Ironside (a good name for a swashbuckler), plus some newer faces in a sort of Three Musketeers: The Next Generation.

Easton (My Baby Takes the Morning Train and other 80's hits) will play regular cast member Queen Anne, while Shaughnessy will make guest shots as D'Artagnon, whose son is one of the new musketeers.