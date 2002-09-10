Pax redefines quickie wedding

Couples will compete for the opportunity to pull off their wedding in 48

hours on a $10,000 budget in a new show coming to Pax TV during November

sweeps.

Pax TV has commissioned 12 episodes of 48-Hour Wedding, produced by

Philadelphia-based Banyan Productions, confirmed a Pax TV spokeswoman

Tuesday.

In the show, two couples answer questions about each other before a studio

audience. Once a winning couple is chosen, they have 24 hours to plan and

execute their wedding.

If they successfully include all of the elements -- dress, tuxedos, reception

hall, guests -- they win an additional $5,000.

If they fail, cameras still are there to capture the half-planned

event.