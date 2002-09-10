Pax redefines quickie wedding
Couples will compete for the opportunity to pull off their wedding in 48
hours on a $10,000 budget in a new show coming to Pax TV during November
sweeps.
Pax TV has commissioned 12 episodes of 48-Hour Wedding, produced by
Philadelphia-based Banyan Productions, confirmed a Pax TV spokeswoman
Tuesday.
In the show, two couples answer questions about each other before a studio
audience. Once a winning couple is chosen, they have 24 hours to plan and
execute their wedding.
If they successfully include all of the elements -- dress, tuxedos, reception
hall, guests -- they win an additional $5,000.
If they fail, cameras still are there to capture the half-planned
event.
