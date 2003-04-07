Pax offers two stations to minority buyer

Paxson Communications Corp. is selling two TV stations to minority-led Corporate

Media Consultants Group for $10 million in a deal announced Monday.

Pax-owned WMPX Portland, Maine, and WPXO St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Island will get new call letters

WPFO and WCAV, respectively.

Corporate Media is led by Charles Glover and based in Toledo,

Ohio.

The deal was brokered by Minority Media and Telecommunications Council and

brings to 22 the number of U.S. full-power stations owned by

minorities.