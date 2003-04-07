Pax offers two stations to minority buyer
Paxson Communications Corp. is selling two TV stations to minority-led Corporate
Media Consultants Group for $10 million in a deal announced Monday.
Pax-owned WMPX Portland, Maine, and WPXO St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Island will get new call letters
WPFO and WCAV, respectively.
Corporate Media is led by Charles Glover and based in Toledo,
Ohio.
The deal was brokered by Minority Media and Telecommunications Council and
brings to 22 the number of U.S. full-power stations owned by
minorities.
