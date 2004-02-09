Pax Moves to Re-Enter Programming Field

Pax TV is getting back on the programming bandwagon with the hiring of producer Robert Word as its senior vice president of program development and production.

Word, based in Los Angeles, is a long-time TV producer whose credits include CBS TV movie Wyatt Earp: Return to Tombstone and NBC’s Attack of the Killer B Movies.

Word got his start as a programmer in Florida, going on to become program director and co-owner of KHIZ-TV in Los Angeles/Victorville. The programming position had been empty since last August, when Executive VP Tim Johnson stepped down.

Word’s mandate will be to get more original programming back on the network, which severely cut back its programming in August 2002 when Paxson was shoring up its balance sheet and hoping to sell the company.

Pax already has two original series coming: Speed Dating and On the Cover. Both are expected to premiere in March.