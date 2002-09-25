Pax invites laughs for Thanksgiving
Pax TV will premiere one-hour comedy special Women in Comedy, hosted
by The View co-host Joy Behar, Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m.
EST/PST.
The special, which will be produced by digital-video programmer Zoom Culture,
will feature performances from comedians Caroline Rhea (Warner Bros.' The
Caroline Rhea Show) Kathleen Madigan, Sue Murphy, Debi Gutierrez and
Rene Hicks.
The show is the first stop in the Women in Comedy tour, sponsored by
Marshalls, and it will be taped in Boston's Symphony Hall. Proceeds will
benefit local charities that fight against domestic violence.
Zoom Culture will also produce an original public-service announcement to
raise awareness about preventing domestic violence. It will air during the
special.
