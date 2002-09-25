Pax invites laughs for Thanksgiving

Pax TV will premiere one-hour comedy special Women in Comedy, hosted

by The View co-host Joy Behar, Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m.

EST/PST.

The special, which will be produced by digital-video programmer Zoom Culture,

will feature performances from comedians Caroline Rhea (Warner Bros.' The

Caroline Rhea Show) Kathleen Madigan, Sue Murphy, Debi Gutierrez and

Rene Hicks.

The show is the first stop in the Women in Comedy tour, sponsored by

Marshalls, and it will be taped in Boston's Symphony Hall. Proceeds will

benefit local charities that fight against domestic violence.

Zoom Culture will also produce an original public-service announcement to

raise awareness about preventing domestic violence. It will air during the

special.