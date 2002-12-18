Pax hopes Cheater prospers
Pax TV has ordered 13 episodes of game show Dirty Rotten Cheater from
Jonathan Goodson Productions.
The hour-long show, which will air Monday at 8 p.m. and be repeated Sunday at 7 p.m.,
launches Jan. 6.
DRC features six players, one of whom is a mole of sorts, having been fed
all the answers.
To keep the money they have won by coming up with the correct, wacky answers
to survey questions (in the vein of Family Feud), the "honest" players
must try to ferret out the cheat, with the studio audience having the last vote
between the two remaining contestants.
DRC will be shot in Los Angeles in front of a studio audience.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.