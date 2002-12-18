Pax hopes Cheater prospers

Pax TV has ordered 13 episodes of game show Dirty Rotten Cheater from

Jonathan Goodson Productions.

The hour-long show, which will air Monday at 8 p.m. and be repeated Sunday at 7 p.m.,

launches Jan. 6.

DRC features six players, one of whom is a mole of sorts, having been fed

all the answers.

To keep the money they have won by coming up with the correct, wacky answers

to survey questions (in the vein of Family Feud), the "honest" players

must try to ferret out the cheat, with the studio audience having the last vote

between the two remaining contestants.

DRC will be shot in Los Angeles in front of a studio audience.