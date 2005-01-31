Pax Goes After Liars

Pax TV is launching a new reality show, Lie Detector, that will attempt to "rip stories from the headlines" and try to get to the bottom of them.

The hour show, which will cover three cases, will give proponents a chance to give their side, then submit to a one-on-one interview with host Rolonda Watts (Inside Edition, Rolonda), and finally to a polygraph test.

"At the end of each segment," says Pax in a statement, "Watts reveals to our subjects whether they have been vindicated or branded a liar and gets their sometimes extreme reactions to the test results.

Lie Detector debuts March 8 at 9 p.m.

