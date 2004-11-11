Pax Cooks Up More Turkey

It isn't even the day after Thanksgiving and Pax TV is already talking about serving up a second helping of Cold Turkey.



The netlet has begun production on the Cold Turkey 2, the next installment of Pax's pro-social take on reality.

In the show, which airs Sunday at 10 p.m.(with re-runs Tuesday night at 10), chain smokers decieved into thinking they are competing for a spot on a Survivor-like show instead compete to kick the habit.

Cold Turkey 2 is slated to debut in January. Cold Turkey wraps with a Dec. 7 finale.