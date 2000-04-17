Pax chief proposesnew must-carry plan

PaxNet Chairman Lowell "Bud" Paxson is floating a new plan to entice the FCC into granting broadcasters cable carriage rights for their digital signals. Paxson says stations that give up carriage rights for their traditional analog signals should earn must-carry privileges for their primary signal and any other free-service channel offered in their new digital spectrum. Cable industry officials dismissed Paxson's latest must-carry appeal, which could result in carriage of up to five new channels for each local station. "We don't think it's appropriate for any station to get [multiple] carriage, especially when there are other networks out there fighting for carriage too," said a spokesman for the National Cable Television Association.