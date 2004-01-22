Pax to Air Special on Gibson Jesus Film
By Staff
Pax TV will debut an hour-long special about Mel Gibson’s controversial upcoming film The Passion of the Christ.
The Making of The Passion of the Christ premieres Sunday, Feb. 22, at 9 p.m. ET and repeats Tuesday, Feb. 24, at 9. Gibson’s movie hits theaters on Feb. 25.
