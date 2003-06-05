Pauley in syndie strip talks
Former Dateline NBC anchor Jane Pauley is in talks with NBC
Enterprises to host a daily syndication show that would launch in fall 2004,
sources close to the company confirmed.
The deal is not done, but NBC Enterprises hopes to make an announcement early
next week.
NBC Enterprises had no comment. The show, unofficially titled The Jane
Pauley Show, would tape out of New York.
