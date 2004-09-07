Pauley Slips Again in Ratings

New syndicated talker The Jane Pauley Show continued to slip on day four, recording a 1.7 rating/5 share in the Nielsen Media Research metered markets Thursday (minus hurricane-challenged markets Miami, Orlando, West Palm Beach and Fort Myers, Fla.).

That's down 6% from Wednesday and down 29% from its Monday debut of a 2.4/7.

Thursday's ratings were down 26% from both its lead-in and the time period average from a year ago.

In the nation's top market, which Nielsen switched Wednesday to its controversial local people meters, the drop was precipitous. The show did a .9/3, down 40% from its year-ago time-period average and lead-in. In Los Angeles, it was a near free-fall. Its .4/1 was down 71% from its lead-in and down 69% from its year-ago time period average.

The one slight bright spot was Chicago, where the show's 1.2/3 was double its lead-in rating and down only 8% from its year-ago time period.