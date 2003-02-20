Pauley to quit NBC News

Jane Pauley is quitting NBC News, where she's been for the past 27 years,

primarily at Today and Dateline.

The New York Times broke the story in its Thursday edition.

The network will issue a formal announcement Thursday.

Pauley told the Times that having recently sent her twins off to

college, coupled with the fact that her contract is up, it seemed like a good

time to take stock and move on to the next chapter of her life. She's 52.

Last year, Pauley took a six-month sabbatical and said she's been thinking

about moving on since then.

Dateline, the show she co-hosts with Stone Phillips, has seen its ratings

decline the past several years, but it's expected to be back next season.

The network is seriously considering cutting back the number of weekly

editions from the current three (Tuesdays, Fridays and

Sundays).