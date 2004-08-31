Pauley Premiere Boosts Time Periods

The early ratings returns from day one of the new syndicated Jane Pauley Show are in, with the show, on average, boosting its time period performance though not holding its lead-in. There were mixed returns from the top two markets.

The highly publicized new talker debuted Aug. 30 to a 2.4 rating/7 share in 54 of the 56 metered markets (Fort Myers and Richmond, Va., were no-shows, likely due to their respective hurricanes). That was still up 4% over year-ago period averages, but down 8% from the show's 2.6 rating/8 share lead-in. Distributor NBC U was said to be happy with the 2-plus rating.NBC U pointed to it as the highest-rated first-run syndicated premiere since fall 2002 (translation: Dr. Phil), beating last year's debut of Ellen, though it had fewer clearances and, its fans point out, was up over its time-period and lead-in performance.

In the top market, Pauley scored a 2.6/6 at 11 a.m., up 5% from its lead-in and 40% from the 1.5/5 year-ago time-period average for talker The John Walsh Show, also from NBC (that's vs. September '03, since Nielsen used Aug. 28-Sept.17 to determine the September average).

In L.A., the nation's second-largest market, the show got a 1.0/3, down 29% from its lead-in and 23% from Walsh's September '03 average.

It's tough to draw any conclusions from a single day, with some shows getting peak numbers with early sampling and others needing time to build.The show is cleared in 99% of the country.