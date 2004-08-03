Pauley Positioned in Top Markets

NBC Universal's syndicated Jane Pauley Show is getting daytime slots this fall in New York and Los Angeles. The scheduling move finally answers the question of whether Pauley would bump Warner Bros.' Ellen in Los Angeles and Paramount's Judge Judy and Judge Joe Brown in New York.

NBC syndication executives initially hinted that that would happen when they cleared the show in the country's two largest markets, saying Pauley was likely to win early fringe time slots in both cities. Both shows run on NBC-owned stations there.

Instead, the show will air at 11 a.m. in New York on WNBC, following Ellen, and will follow The Today Show in Los Angeles on KNBC at 10 a.m.

"We are thrilled that The Jane Pauley Show is going to premiere in those time periods in both New York and Los Angeles." said NBC in a statement. "Flowing out of The Today Show seems like a natural fit. Jane's upcoming talk show is currently sold in 202 markets, representing more than 99% of the U.S. for its August 30 launch."