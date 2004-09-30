Pauley Moved in More Markets

NBC Universal's TheJane Pauley Show has been moved out of key news-lead-in time periods in two more markets.

Paramount's Judge Judy is switching places with Pauley at 4 p.m. on Hearst's KDSU New Orleans. Buena Vista's Who Wants to be a Millionaire and Paramount's The Insider are replacing it at 4 p.m. on Fisher's KATU Portland, Ore. Pauley is moving to 3 p.m. in both markets.

That makes four so far for Pauley, with New Orleans and Portland joining NBC owned-and-operated KXAS Dallas and ABC affiliate WKRN Nashville in moving the show out of early fringe.

"We are working closely with our partner stations to address dynamics in select markets; in some cases, we

are shifting time periods in an effort to continue growth of The Jane Pauley Show. With some of our

initial moves, we've already seen some positive results," says a spokesman for NBC Universal Domestic

Television Distribution.

NBC Universal execs say Pauley may see ratings improvements in the new slots because the show's competition will no longer be King World powerhouses Dr. Phil and Oprah. In the national ratings last week, Pauley was up 15% to a 1.5.

Still, the show is struggling. In Portland, Pauley has been averaging a 1.2 rating/3 share, down 71% from last year, when Sony's Pyramid and Millionaire held the slot, and down 40% from its lead-in. With Pauley as a lead-in, KATU's 5 p.m. newscast is down 13% from last year at this time.

On KDSU in New Orleans, Pauley is averaging a 2.3/4, down 50% from its year-ago time period average, where Judge Judy was rating a 4.6/9. Pauley also is down 32% from its lead-in, all of which is pulling KDSU's 5 p.m. newscast down 27% year-to-year.

