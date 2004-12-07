Pauley Downgraded in Indianapolis

With the November sweeps only five days in the rear-view mirror, NBC Universal's freshman syndicated talker, The Jane Pauley Show, is looking at a downgrade in market number 25, Indianapolis. CBS affiliate WISH-TV there moved the show Monday from its 4 p.m. news lead-in spot to 9 a.m.

The show had been averaging a 1.4 rating/3 share in the sweep on WISH-TV, down 60% from Guiding Light's 3.5/9 from 3 to 4 and down 54% from the year-ago time period performance, when talker Ellen was in the slot. Ellen now airs on the NBC affiliate there, WTHR.

Moving in to the key news lead-in slot on WISH were back-to-back episodes of Tribune's Family Feud, which had been airing at 10 a.m. Making room for Jane at 9 a.m. is Buena Vista's Tony Danza talker, which moves to 10, replacing the Feuds and completing the circle.