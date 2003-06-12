Pauley confirmed for syndie

Jane Pauley is officially coming to syndication in fall 2004, NBC Enterprises

confirmed Thursday.

The syndicator is putting together a talk show targeted for early fringe that

will give stations a big name to lead into their early news.

NBC hopes the show will pair well with Dr. Phil on major network

affiliates and compete well against the afternoon court shows.

Pauley's show will focus on topics that women are interested in, such as

home, beauty, fitness and relationships, as well as occasionally taking on the

issues of the day.

"She will go from being fun and light to serious and topical, and the show

will be driven by one of the most endearing, trusted talents in the business,"

said NBC Enterprises president Ed Wilson.

Pauley agreed to take on the show after announcing that she would step down from

anchoring Dateline NBC, where she had worked since the show began in

1992.

"I've come to believe that I'm stepping off into the aspect of television

that I was meant to do," Pauley said.

During her year "off," Pauley also plans to write two books, under a contract

she has with Random House Inc. One is a memoir, the other is a book of advice she is

writing with her sister, Ann.

NBC Enterprises will begin selling The Jane Pauley Show in the

next three to four weeks.