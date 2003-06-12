Pauley confirmed for syndie
Jane Pauley is officially coming to syndication in fall 2004, NBC Enterprises
confirmed Thursday.
The syndicator is putting together a talk show targeted for early fringe that
will give stations a big name to lead into their early news.
NBC hopes the show will pair well with Dr. Phil on major network
affiliates and compete well against the afternoon court shows.
Pauley's show will focus on topics that women are interested in, such as
home, beauty, fitness and relationships, as well as occasionally taking on the
issues of the day.
"She will go from being fun and light to serious and topical, and the show
will be driven by one of the most endearing, trusted talents in the business,"
said NBC Enterprises president Ed Wilson.
Pauley agreed to take on the show after announcing that she would step down from
anchoring Dateline NBC, where she had worked since the show began in
1992.
"I've come to believe that I'm stepping off into the aspect of television
that I was meant to do," Pauley said.
During her year "off," Pauley also plans to write two books, under a contract
she has with Random House Inc. One is a memoir, the other is a book of advice she is
writing with her sister, Ann.
NBC Enterprises will begin selling The Jane Pauley Show in the
next three to four weeks.
