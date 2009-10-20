Paula Zahn Premieres Strong For Investigation Discovery

On The Case with Paula Zahn premiered strong for Investigation Discovery Oct. 18. The newsmagazine delivered 465,000 total viewers P2+ in its10-11 p.m. timeslot, small compared to the major cable networks and broadcasters, but still the strongest series debut in ID's history and up 70% in the timeslot compared to the Q4 average this year.

Investigation Discovery, rebranded from the Discovery Times Channel in 2008, has been looking to revamp its programming under the leadership of its president Henry Schleiff. He joined the network in June, 2009 after leaving his post as the topper at Hallmark Channel in May.

Schleiff is the former president and CEO of CourtTV, which has since rebranded to TruTV, creating an opening in the crime and forensics programming market for ID to attempt to break into.