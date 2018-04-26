Paula Kaplan Joins Day At Viacom Digital Studios

Paula Kaplan has joined Viacom Digital Studio as executive VP of talent and development.

Kaplan is returning to Viacom, where she was a 20-year veteran of Nickelodeon. Most recently she was chief talent officer and head of live content at Awesomeness TV, where she worked with Kelly Day, now president of Viacom Digital Studios.

Kaplan will be responsible for building and managing VDS’s talent and production partnerships.

Viacom Digital Studio also recently promoted Stefanie Schwartz to executive VP of strategy & operations and Viacom Media Networks Digital Partnerships.

VDS, formed last year, is already accumulating 4.3 billion social video views and 4.7 billion minutes viewed domestically in the quarter.