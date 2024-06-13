Paula Ebben Shifts to Mornings at WBZ Boston

Paula Ebben will anchor mornings with Chris Tanaka at WBZ Boston starting June 17. Ebben currently anchors evening news and anchored WBZ’s morning news from 2004 to 2013.

“We are thrilled to have Paula join the morning show as co-anchor. She is a lifelong New Englander and has been with WBZ for 21 years. She knows the region, the people and the local issues our communities face,” said Justin Draper, president and general manager of WBZ. “She joins at a perfect time where the revitalized format of the morning show aims to enhance the viewer experience with a more interactive and dynamic approach, and we are confident that Paula and Chris will deliver.”

Ebben joined WBZ late in 2002 after a stint at New England Cable News.

WBZ, part of CBS News and Stations, said a “revamp” of the morning show is coming this summer.

The show will feature a new segment, “Talk of the Table,” which is inspired by CBS Mornings and offers a discussion on trending topics and local stories. Levan Reid will expand his “Levan Out Live” segments, where he dives into events happening across the Boston market.

The station is known as CBS News Boston.