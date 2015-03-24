Paula Deen Returns to TV

After a two-year hiatus, former Food Network star Paula Deen will return to television with the debut of her new cooking show – Paula Deen’s Kitchen – on shopping channel Evine Live (formerly ShopHQ) on Wednesday.

Deen left the Food Network in 2013 under a cloud of controversy after it was revealed in a lawsuit that she had regularly used racial slurs in dealings with employees. The cooking icon, who has authored 14 cookbooks that have sold more than 11 million copies, launched a subscription online network last year called the Paula Deen Network. On Evine, Deen will hawk her collection of exclusive food and pantry products and recipes on the show.

Deen’s show is another example of Evine’s strategy of bringing in more celebrities to the network after a management and ownership shakeup last year. In addition to Deen, Evine has brought in Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban, former Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka and Real Housewives of New York cast member Countess LuAnn de Lesseps to host shows on the channel.

