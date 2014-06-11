Paula Deen to Launch Online Network

Paula Deen will launch her own digital network, The Paula Deen Network, a subscription-based service that will launch in September.

The former Food Network star announced the plans to go digital on her website Wednesday morning. No price was announced for a subscription, but early registration begins next month; there will be also a 14-day free trial period when the network launches.

The Paula Deen Network will feature both short and longform content and will follow themes for every day, such as “Leftover Mondays” and “Taco Tuesdays” as well as holiday-themed content. Some of the already-planned shows include 20-Minute Meals, Paula Cooking Light and One Dish, Three Ways.

"After much research and talking to our fans, this is what they wanted," Deen told the Wall Street Journal in a video interview. "They wanted to be able to watch me anytime, anywhere, anyplace that they happen to be."

A year ago Food Network ended a decades-long relationship with Deen in the wake of a scandal surrounding Deen's use of racial slurs.