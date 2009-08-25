Paula Abdul To Host 'VH1 Divas'

Fresh from the news of her defection from American Idol, Paula Abdul has landed a gig on VH1.

The erstwhile Idol judge has signed on to host the network's annual VH1 Divas concert event on Sept. 17.

Idol alums Jordin Sparks and Kelly Clarkson are scheduled to perform along with Adele, Leona Lewis and Miley Cyrus.

The concert will take place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York.

Additional performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.