Paul Quinn Retiring as WGAL GM

Paul Quinn, longtime president and general manager of WGAL in

Lancaster-Harrisburg, will retire later this year. He's held that position

since 1993.





Hearst TV has not named a successor.





"Under Paul's steady leadership, WGAL has become one of

the nation's most respected local television stations," said Hearst Television

president and CEO David J. Barrett. "His commitment to quality local news

coverage and impactful community service has set a high standard for the market

and the industry."





Before joining WGAL in 1993, Quinn was general sales manager

and station manager of WRAL Raleigh-Durham. Previously he managed the Katz

Communications office in Charlotte.





WGAL, an NBC affiliate, is a powerhouse in DMA No. 43.





"It has been a great run," Quinn said. "I am

extremely thankful to have had the opportunity to work with Hearst, and other

terrific companies, and some of the best and brightest and most committed

people in the broadcasting business -- especially during my tenure at WGAL. Our

staff here cares deeply about providing the best local television service

possible and works tirelessly to make that happen every day. And we have had

some fun in the process."