Paul Quinn Retiring as WGAL GM
Paul Quinn, longtime president and general manager of WGAL in
Lancaster-Harrisburg, will retire later this year. He's held that position
since 1993.
Hearst TV has not named a successor.
"Under Paul's steady leadership, WGAL has become one of
the nation's most respected local television stations," said Hearst Television
president and CEO David J. Barrett. "His commitment to quality local news
coverage and impactful community service has set a high standard for the market
and the industry."
Before joining WGAL in 1993, Quinn was general sales manager
and station manager of WRAL Raleigh-Durham. Previously he managed the Katz
Communications office in Charlotte.
WGAL, an NBC affiliate, is a powerhouse in DMA No. 43.
"It has been a great run," Quinn said. "I am
extremely thankful to have had the opportunity to work with Hearst, and other
terrific companies, and some of the best and brightest and most committed
people in the broadcasting business -- especially during my tenure at WGAL. Our
staff here cares deeply about providing the best local television service
possible and works tirelessly to make that happen every day. And we have had
some fun in the process."
