Paul Lee Signs New Contract With ABC

Paul Lee has signed a multi-year deal to remain president of ABC Entertainment Group. He will continue to head ABC network’s entertainment operations, ABC studios, and entertainment programming for ABC daytime and Disney syndication.

Lee is re-upping with the network just three weeks after ABC News chief Ben Sherwood was named to succeed the soon-to-retire Anne Sweeney as head of all of Disney’s non-sports television efforts worldwide. Sherwood has expressed confidence in Lee, tellingB&C in last month, “I think he’s a very talented, very bright executive. I think that he’s had his share of hits. I know he's primed for more in the future, and I'm excited to see the upcoming development cycle and what the future holds.”

Of the broadcast networks, ABC is currently ranked fourth this season among adults 18-49.

Lee came to ABC in 2010, leaving his post as president of ABC Family to replace Stephen McPherson.

Sweeney announced in March that she would step down from her post as co-chairman, Disney Media Networks and president, Disney/ABC Television Group, initiating speculation throughout the industry as to who would be named to replace her. Walt Disney Co. chairman and CEO Bob Iger quickly homed in on Sherwood, who was promoted two weeks later.

Last week, James Goldston, senior VP of ABC News, was tapped to succeed Sherwood as president of the news division.