Paul Curran Upped to Cox's Orlando VP

Cox Media Group has upped Paul Curran, who most recently ran the group’s Orlando, Fla. TV stations, to VP in charge of all Cox’s assets in the market.



As VP for Orlando, Curran will oversee the two TV stations—ABC affiliate WFTV and independent WRDQ—as well as six radio stations. ESPN Orlando, CMG Local Solutions and Cox Events Group also will be under his purview.



Before heading WDTV and WDRQ as their VP and general manager, Curran was the Cox group's VP of sales, managing sales across TV, radio and newspapers. He joined Cox in 1995 as account executive at the San Francisco area's KTVU.