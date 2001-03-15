Patton departs National Geo

Ex-Rainbow executive Dennis Patton is also now an ex-National Geographic Channel executive, setting plans to exit the network just two months after its launch. Patton was brought in as executive vice president of marketing and new media a year ago to help launch the operation, which has the unenviable task of trying to secure analog carriage at a time when cable operators don't have much space for new analog product.

Patton is an old friend of NatGeo Channel President Laureen Ong and was shuttlng between Manhattan and NatGeo's headquarters in Washington, D.C. Patton was previously senior vice president and general manager of MuchMusic USA from 1996 through 1999, but had spent time in in other Rainbow units, including Prism, SportsChannel Philadelphia and American Movie Classics. He'll be consulting for other programmers out of Manhattan for now.

- John Higgins