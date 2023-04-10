Patti Tripathi Joins WSBT-TV, South Bend, as Executive Producer of ‘HomeTown Living’
Tripathi anchored CNN Headline News
Former CNN Headline News anchor Pratibha “Patti” Tripathi has joined WSBT-TV in South Bend, Indiana, as executive producer of the station’s HomeTown Living lifestyle program.
Tripathi has been running her own media company, TriPath Media for the past 17 years. She is also the founder and president of Saris to Suits, a women’s empowerment charity.
She replaces Lorena Rodriguez who launched HomeTown Living in 2020 and is returning home to Texas.
“Patti has a track record of success at all levels in our industry. Her experience and passion will not only take HomeTown Living to greater heights, but she will also contribute as a leader to our entire team in South Bend,” said Brian Dodge, VP and general manager at WSBT, owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group.
HomeTown Living airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on WSBT. It is hosted by Jackie Jerlecki and Abby Urban.
Tripathi was one of the first women of Indian origin to anchor a network newscast. Before working at CNN, she was with stations in Atlanta, Raleigh-Durham and South Bend.
Joining WSBT is a return home for Tripathi, who attended Edison Middle School, John Adams High School and the University of Notre Dame.
