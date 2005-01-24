Patriots Beat Housewives, Too

ABC's Desperate Housewives had no better luck against the New England Patriots than the Steelers did, although the guess here is that there were plenty of TiVos and tape machines in operation from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

CBS won the Nielsen prime time ratings race Sunday night in the key 18-49 demo with a 14.0 rating/30 share for its coverage of the Patriot's win against the Steelers in the AFC championship game, plus the debut of new crime drama, Numbers, which got ratings numbers good enough for a time period victory. The show managed to hold onto almost half of the game's 16.9 rating, good enough for a 10-11 p.m. victory with an 8.1/19.

ABC was a distant second for the night in the 18-49 demo, with a 6.9/15 for Funniest Home Videos (2.9/7); Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (7.415); and Housewives, which grew from a 10.7/21 in its first half-hour to an 11.6/23 in its second half-hour against the wind-down of the ultimately lopsided game (12.5/25).

Fox was an even-more-distant third with a 2.6/5 for a mix of originals and repeats of King of the Hill, Malcolm, Arrested Development, Family Guy, and The Simpsons. NBC was a close fourth for Dateline, American Dreams and theatrical, Bridget Jones Diary.

The WB was last with a 1/2 for Summerland, Charmed, and Steve Harvey's Big Time.