Patriotism helping Olympic ad sales

NBC Cable estimated that its cable affiliates have sold 70 percent of their local ad inventory for the upcoming Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games.

NBC Cable vice president of affiliate ad sales and promotions Brian Hunt said

some "winter markets," like Denver and Minneapolis, have sold out, while systems

in midsized and large cities are coming close.

Hunt said a strong patriotic spirit is fueling stronger-than-usual local ad

sales.

"For Sydney, if we were lucky, they were at 50 percent at this point," he added.

NBC and its cable outlets will air 375.5 hours of Olympic coverage next

month; 207 hours will air on CNBC and MSNBC.

On most days, events will air on CNBC from 6 p.m. to midnight and on MSNBC

during the day and overnight.