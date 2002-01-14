Patriotism helping Olympic ad sales
NBC Cable estimated that its cable affiliates have sold 70 percent of their local ad inventory for the upcoming Salt Lake City Winter Olympic Games.
NBC Cable vice president of affiliate ad sales and promotions Brian Hunt said
some "winter markets," like Denver and Minneapolis, have sold out, while systems
in midsized and large cities are coming close.
Hunt said a strong patriotic spirit is fueling stronger-than-usual local ad
sales.
"For Sydney, if we were lucky, they were at 50 percent at this point," he added.
NBC and its cable outlets will air 375.5 hours of Olympic coverage next
month; 207 hours will air on CNBC and MSNBC.
On most days, events will air on CNBC from 6 p.m. to midnight and on MSNBC
during the day and overnight.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.