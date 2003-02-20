Trending

Patriot buys RCN's Jersey system

By

Patriot Media and Communications, run by cable veteran Steve Simmons and
Spectrum Equity Investors, is buying a central New Jersey system from RCN
Corp.

Patriot is ponying up $245 million to buy the 80,000-subscriber system, which
has customers in Somerset, Morris, Mercer and Hunterdon counties.

RCN has already upgraded about one-quarter of the system and, as part of the
deal, Patriot has agreed to finish the rebuild.