Patriot buys RCN's Jersey system
Patriot Media and Communications, run by cable veteran Steve Simmons and
Spectrum Equity Investors, is buying a central New Jersey system from RCN
Corp.
Patriot is ponying up $245 million to buy the 80,000-subscriber system, which
has customers in Somerset, Morris, Mercer and Hunterdon counties.
RCN has already upgraded about one-quarter of the system and, as part of the
deal, Patriot has agreed to finish the rebuild.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.