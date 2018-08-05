Patrick Stewart to Play Picard in New ‘Star Trek’ on CBS All Access

Patrick Stewart will reprise his Jean-Luc Picard role in a new Star Trek series on CBS All Access, which said the series “will follow the next chapter of Picard’s life.” Stewart starred in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which aired from 1987 to 1994.

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman and Stewart announced the news at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention Aug. 4. CBS All Access did not say when the series will begin.

“With overwhelming joy, it’s a privilege to welcome Sir Patrick Stewart back to the Star Trek fold,” said Kurtzman. “For over 20 years, fans have hoped for the return of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and that day is finally here. We can’t wait to forge new ground, surprise people, and honor generations both new and old.”

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9jPFtLRgjVc[/embed]

Stewart also starred in several Star Trek films.

“I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek,” said Stewart, “but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course. It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.”

Star Trek: Discovery airs on CBS All Access. The streaming service costs $5.99 monthly with commercials and $9.99 without.

Related: CBS Television Studios, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Co-Creator Kurtzman Extend Deal