CBS Television Studios, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Co-Creator Kurtzman Extend Deal

Alex Kurtzman, co-creator of Star Trek: Discovery, has extended his production agreement with CBS Television Studios through 2023. Under the pact, CBS Television Studios will have exclusive rights to produce all television content created and developed by Kurtzman and his Secret Hideout production banner for the next five years.

Heather Kadin is president of Kurtzman’s company, and Aaron Baiers is senior VP of television. Kurtzman and Secret Hideout will develop new, original series across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Star Trek: Discovery airs on CBS All Access. Production for season two is under way. As part of the deal, Kurtzman will supervise the expansion of CBS’ Star Trek franchise for television, developing new series, mini-series and other content opportunities, including animation.

“There is a very short list of writer-producer-directors that every film and television studio wants to be associated with, and Alex and his Secret Hideout team are always at the top,” said David Stapf, president, CBS Television Studios. “His talent, taste and ability to shepherd a successful project is unparalleled. Alex has done remarkable work for our studio, dating back to the launch of Hawaii 5-0, and we are thrilled that he, Heather and their team will be partnering with us for a long time to come.”

Kurtzman has been an executive producer on Hawaii 5-0 since 2010. He is also developing The Man Who Fell to Earth for Hulu. He has worked on Instinct, Scorpion and Sleepy Hollow, among other series, and Kurtzman’s film work includes Star Trek and Transformers movies.

“Heather, Aaron and I are thrilled to continue Secret Hideout’s amazing partnership with CBS Television Studios,” said Alex Kurtzman. “Since our first collaboration with Hawaii 5-0 almost a decade ago, Les, David and the full team at CBS Studios have been our foremost collaborators and champions, treating each project with integrity, supporting the creative visions and working breathlessly to make each episode of every show the best it can be. CBS has also allowed us the great pleasure of reintroducing the world of Star Trek to audiences new and old, and we are very excited to keep working alongside them to expand that world.”